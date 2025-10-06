Air Force Shows How Skynex Complex Destroys Russian Drone

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Ukrainian Air Force command posted a video of the incident on Facebook .

“The combat crew of the Skynex anti-aircraft artillery complex destroys one of the Shahed strike drones used by the aggressor to attack the western region of our country on October 5,” the statement said.

As reported by Ukrinform, air defense forces neutralized 478 of the 549 air attack weapons launched by Russia against Ukraine since the evening of October 4, including 439 drones of various types, an Kh-47 M2“Kinzhal” aeroballistic missile, 32 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles, and six Kalibr cruise missiles.