Air Force Shows How Skynex Complex Destroys Russian Drone
“The combat crew of the Skynex anti-aircraft artillery complex destroys one of the Shahed strike drones used by the aggressor to attack the western region of our country on October 5,” the statement said.Read also: Russian shelling destroys Nova Poshta branch in Donetsk region
As reported by Ukrinform, air defense forces neutralized 478 of the 549 air attack weapons launched by Russia against Ukraine since the evening of October 4, including 439 drones of various types, an Kh-47 M2“Kinzhal” aeroballistic missile, 32 Kh-101/Iskander-K cruise missiles, and six Kalibr cruise missiles.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment