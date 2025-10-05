Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Deputy FM Welcomes Romanian State Sec.


2025-10-05 07:11:08
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Sunday met with visiting Romanian Secretary of State for European Affairs Clara Staicu.
Staicu is in Kuwait to attend the 29th GCC-EU Joint Council and Ministerial Meeting and the Second EU-GCC High-Level Forum on Regional Security and Cooperation, held in Kuwait.
The meeting focused on ways of promoting Kuwaiti-Romanian relations and the latest regional and international developments. (end)
