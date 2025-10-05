403
Kuwait's Diplomat Presents Credentials As Non-Resident Amb. To Finland
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Kuwait's Ambassador to Sweden Mohammad Hayati presented his credentials as non-resident ambassador to Finland to President Alexander Stubb during an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki.
In a statement, the Kuwaiti Embassy said Ambassador Hayai conveyed greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, along with their best wishes for continued progress and prosperity to Finland and its friendly people.
The statement added that both sides commended the strong ties between Kuwait and Finland and emphasized the importance of enhancing joint cooperation across various fields to serve the interests of the two friendly nations.
It also took note that President Stubb extended his greetings to His Highness the Amir and His Highness the Crown Prince, wishing the new ambassador success in his mission to further strengthen bilateral relations. (end)
