New Jordanian envoy gets assigned in Singapore
(MENAFN) Saeed Radaideh has formally presented his credentials as the Extraordinary and plenipotentiary envoy of Jordan to Singapore to Singapore's President, Tharman Shanmugaratnam.
According to a Foreign Ministry announcment on Wednesday, the event took place at the Istana, the presidential palace. There, Radaideh delivered greetings from His Majesty King Abdullah to President Shanmugaratnam and expressed his hopes for Singaporean advancement and thriving.
President Shanmugaratnam asked that his greetings and appreciation be delivered to King Abdullah.
He also praised the King’s insightful leadership and the distinguished relationship between the two nations. He emphasized Singapore’s desire to strengthen its relations with Jordan and hoped the Kingdom and its people ongoing development and thriving.
Singaporean Foreign Ministry officials and members of the Jordanian embassy staff in Singapore were among those who attended the credentials ceremony.
