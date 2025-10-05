403
World Leaders Mourn Passing of Jane Goodall at 91
(MENAFN) World leaders and admirers worldwide are mourning the loss of renowned primatologist Jane Goodall, whose institute announced Thursday that she passed away at age 91.
Goodall, celebrated for her decades-long research on chimpanzees and great apes, was a transformative figure in primate science and environmental conservation. She revolutionized understanding by disputing long-standing beliefs, including the notion that primates are strictly herbivorous and that only humans use tools.
Her institute confirmed she died peacefully in her sleep from natural causes while on a speaking tour in Los Angeles, sparking an outpouring of global tributes.
“Jane Goodall had a remarkable ability to inspire us to connect with the natural wonders of our world, and her groundbreaking work on primates and the importance of conservation opened doors for generations of women in science,” said former US President Barack Obama on social media platform X. He added, “Michelle and I are thinking of all those who loved and admired her.”
In the United Kingdom, Prince William hailed Goodall as “an extraordinary voice” whose “boundless curiosity, compassion and pioneering spirit transformed our understanding of the natural world.” He said her legacy urged action to safeguard the planet: “She challenged us all to make a difference and inspired me and countless others to work to protect our planet. Jane Goodall made a difference.”
Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan paid tribute to Goodall as “a friend of Tanzania,” recognizing her foundational research at Gombe National Park, which she established in 1968. On X, Hassan wrote, “With great sorrow, I have received the news of the passing of Dr. Jane Goodall,” and described her as “a renowned zoologist, primatologist, researcher and a friend of Tanzania.” She noted that Goodall’s pioneering efforts “transformed wildlife conservation, and placed our country at the heart of global efforts to protect chimpanzees and nature.” Hassan concluded, “Her legacy will live on. May she Rest in Peace.”
Apple CEO Tim Cook also honored Goodall, calling her “a groundbreaking scientist and leader who taught us all so much about the beauty and wonder of our world.” He praised her lifelong advocacy: “She never stopped advocating for nature, people, and the planet we share. May she rest in peace.”
Born April 3, 1934, in Hampstead, London, Jane Goodall rose to international acclaim with her landmark 60-year study of wild chimpanzees in Tanzania’s Gombe Stream National Park. Her research revealed tool use, complex social structures, and emotional relationships among chimpanzees, reshaping the boundary between humans and animals.
Her passing marks the end of a remarkable era in primatology and conservation, but her influence and inspiration endure globally.
