RSF Launch Drone Strikes on Civilian Targets in Sudan
(MENAFN) The Sudanese military accused the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Sunday of launching drone attacks against civilian infrastructure in North Kordofan State, located in southern Sudan.
In an official statement, the army reported that the RSF deployed suicide drones targeting several civilian sites in El-Obeid, the state capital, late Saturday evening. The strikes reportedly caused damage to Al-Dhaman Hospital, residential areas, and other civilian facilities.
No casualties were reported following the assault.
Describing the attack, the Sudanese army condemned the RSF, calling it “a moral defeat, and a demonstration of the rebel group’s persistence in violating international humanitarian law and harming innocent civilians.”
As of now, the RSF has not responded to the army’s allegations.
This incident comes amid a sharp decline in RSF-controlled areas over recent weeks, as the Sudanese army has gained ground in Khartoum, White Nile, and North Kordofan states.
Currently, RSF forces hold only isolated pockets in West Kordofan, South Kordofan, Blue Nile states, and four out of five Darfur states.
Since mid-April 2023, Sudan’s army and the RSF have been locked in a fierce conflict. Despite numerous attempts at regional and international mediation, the fighting continues, worsening an already dire humanitarian crisis.
