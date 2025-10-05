Georgian Dream Dominates Local Elections With Over 80% Of Votes
Vote counts from 2,283 out of 3,061 polling stations have been tallied so far, the Central Election Commission reported. Voter turnout across Georgia stood at 40.93%, with 1,438,116 citizens casting their ballots.
The elections were held on Saturday in all 64 municipalities, where voters elected mayors and members of local representative councils (sakrebulo). A total of 3.5 million eligible voters were registered to participate, with 3,061 polling stations open nationwide.
According to early data, Georgian Dream is leading across all municipalities. The opposition party Strong Georgia – Lelo ranks second with 6.77%, followed by Giorgi Gakharia for Georgia with 3.87% and Girchi with 3.29%.
Other parties, including Conservatives for Georgia (2.76%), Alliance of Patriots (0.84%), and Homeland, Language, Faith (0.37%), gained less than 3% of the vote each.
The election process was monitored by 28 international and 27 domestic observer organizations, while more than 73 media outlets covered the event across the country.
The Central Election Commission is expected to release final results in the coming days.
