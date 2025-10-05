Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Erdogan Sees Hope for Peace in Gaza


2025-10-05 05:08:55
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced on Saturday that a promising "window of opportunity" has emerged for achieving long-term peace in the region, following the Palestinian organization Hamas’ reaction to US President Donald Trump’s proposal for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Erdogan emphasized during a large-scale inauguration and groundbreaking event in Istanbul that Hamas has once again demonstrated its willingness for peace.

He underlined the urgent need for an immediate halt to Israeli offensives, insisting that the current momentum toward peace must not be allowed to disappear.

Regarding the proposed ceasefire, Erdogan stated that halting the violence and establishing stability is achievable if all sides approach the matter with a shared sense of duty and accountability.

He highlighted that the dominant topic in his recent conversation with Trump was Gaza, and expressed Türkiye's approval of Hamas' reaction to the US president’s ceasefire initiative.

Erdogan further mentioned that Türkiye is making substantial efforts to end what he referred to as genocide in Gaza, deploying its full capabilities — from humanitarian support to diplomatic outreach.

He noted that at the UN, Ankara spotlighted the hardships faced by children in Gaza through visual presentations, and shared that he had discussed this issue "in detail" with Trump.

The Turkish leader concluded by affirming that his country's diplomatic mission in support of Palestine is centered on ensuring that "our brothers and sisters in Gaza attain peace, tranquility, and security as soon as possible."

