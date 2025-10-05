Ukrainian Forces Liberate 180 Square Kilometers In Pokrovsk District Commander Plakhuta

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Major General Ihor Plakhuta, Commander of the Territorial Defense Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, reported this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Our units are operating in all directions, but the most active work is underway on the 'hottest' fronts - Kupiansk, Toretsk, and Novopavlivka. Each of these areas is difficult, but the most challenging one now is the Pokrovsk sector, as it remains the enemy's main axis of assault. This is where the highest number of attempted storming operations is recorded, but the Defense Forces are successfully repelling them. Moreover, a counteroffensive operation is underway in this area, and we are gradually reclaiming territory previously occupied by the enemy. In total, 180 square kilometers of Ukrainian land have been liberated in the Pokrovsk district, and almost 200 square kilometers have been cleared of hostile sabotage and reconnaissance groups,” Plakhuta said.

According to him, the situation in these areas remains difficult not only for the Territorial Defense Forces but for all components of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

Plakhuta also emphasized that Russian troops are actively using aviation to launch strikes with glide bombs (KABs) and are trying to establish dense fire control through artillery and drones, which complicates logistics and evacuation.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Russian forces attempted to open a new assault sector near Stepove in the Zaporizhzhia region but failed.

Photo: Roman Malko