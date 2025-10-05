403
China's Foreign Minister Set to Make Visit to Italy, Switzerland
(MENAFN) Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi will make an official visit to Italy and Switzerland from October 7 to 12 for a series of high-level diplomatic engagements, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson announced Sunday.
According to the ministry’s statement, Wang will first travel to Italy, where he will co-chair the 12th Joint Meeting of the China-Italy Government Committee. The committee serves as a key mechanism for bilateral cooperation between Beijing and Rome, covering areas ranging from trade to cultural exchanges.
Following his engagements in Italy, Wang will head to Switzerland to take part in the fourth round of the China-Switzerland Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue, an ongoing diplomatic platform aimed at strengthening ties between the two nations.
Wang’s trip is being made at the invitation of Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani and Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, the ministry confirmed.
The visit comes at a time of renewed Chinese diplomatic outreach to Europe, as Beijing seeks to reinforce strategic partnerships amid global economic uncertainties and shifting geopolitical dynamics.
