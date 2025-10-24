We Are Building Future-Ready Academic Ecosystem In J & K: LG

J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar- Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, delivered the inaugural address at the NEP Conclave-2025, organised by the Higher Education Department.

While speaking at the event, the Lieutenant Governor applauded the efforts of all the stakeholders for speedy implementation of National Education Policy.

He said, it is a matter of pride that Jammu Kashmir is among the first in the country to implement the National Education Policy across all Higher Educational Institutions in the Union Territory.

The Lieutenant Governor also stated that Universities and Colleges in Jammu Kashmir are building an ecosystem that will be a catalyst for innovation and ground breaking research.

“We are building a future-ready academic ecosystem – one that is inclusive, innovative and impactful. Our aim is to empower every student of Jammu Kashmir to realise their potential, uphold the spirit of Viksit Bharat @2047 and emerge as a proud contributor to the nation's growth story,” the Lieutenant Governor said.