Trump Presses Hamas to Move Quickly on Gaza Proposal
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump has pressed the Palestinian group Hamas to rapidly agree to a proposed hostage release and ceasefire arrangement, warning that delays could derail ongoing efforts to secure peace in the war-torn Gaza Strip.
"I appreciate that Israel has temporarily stopped the bombing in order to give the Hostage release and Peace Deal a chance to be completed. Hamas must move quickly, or else all bets will be off," Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social.
His comments follow Hamas’ Friday statement in which the group expressed readiness to release all Israeli captives—both living and deceased—and transfer administrative control of Gaza to an independent, technocratic Palestinian body. However, Hamas insisted that any agreement must also address the broader issue of Palestinian national rights and the enclave’s long-term status.
"I will not tolerate delay, which many think will happen, or any outcome where Gaza poses a threat again. Let’s get this done, fast. Everyone will be treated fairly!" Trump added.
According to the proposal laid out by the former president, Hamas was given a deadline of 6 p.m. Washington time (2200 GMT) on Sunday to accept the plan.
The deal envisions the creation of a weapons-free Gaza, overseen by an international mechanism led personally by Trump. Within 72 hours of approval, Hamas would release all Israeli hostages in exchange for the freeing of hundreds of Palestinian detainees from Israeli prisons.
Key elements of the plan include a ceasefire, disarmament of armed factions within Gaza, and a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces. A neutral technocratic administration would take over governance, operating under international supervision with Trump at the helm.
Despite Trump’s call for an immediate halt to military operations, Israeli forces continued their offensive on Saturday. At least 29 Palestinians were killed in fresh airstrikes, according to medical sources and local officials.
