Awqaf Initiative Helping Patients With Eye Diseases

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs continues to strengthen social solidarity and human welfare through its Endowment Fund for Healthcare.

Among its leading initiatives is the“Ibsar Endowment,” a specialised and pioneering model dedicated to the treatment and care of patients with eye diseases. The initiative reflects the integration of Islamic values with humanitarian goals, aligning with the objectives of Sharia in preserving life and intellect.

The Ibsar Endowment represents a sustainable development project that invests the contributions of generous donors, directing the proceeds permanently to support treatment, prevention, and public awareness programs. It also helps supply healthcare institutions with advanced medical equipment and builds strategic partnerships with medical centers to ensure the continuity of support and promote social solidarity within the community.

Speaking on the significance of the initiative, Dr. Sultan Ibrahim Al-Hashemi, Professor of Fiqh at Qatar University's College of Sharia, said that the Ibsar Endowment is one of the most important specialised endowment models in healthcare, particularly for eye patients. He explained that healthcare endowments stem from the Qur'anic call to righteousness and charity, quoting the verse:“And whoever saves one life, it is as if he had saved mankind entirely.” He also cited the Prophet's (PBUH) saying:“Treat your sick through charity.”

Dr. Al-Hashemi emphasised that the Sunnah places great importance on caring for the sick, viewing prevention and treatment as pathways to divine reward. The Ibsar Endowment, he noted, embodies these values by supporting eye treatment and helping patients regain the gift of sight.

Dr. Al-Hashemi further highlighted that healthcare endowments are not a modern innovation, but a revival of a deep-rooted Islamic heritage. For over a thousand years, endowment-funded hospitals and medical centres, known as bimaristans, provided free treatment to patients. Today, these values are renewed through modern frameworks emphasising specialisation, efficiency, and sustainability.

What distinguishes the Ibsar Endowment, he explained, is its fusion of religious authenticity and modern medical practice, through diversified investments that ensure continuous returns, expansion of research and medical partnerships, and proactive initiatives for early screening and prevention-especially in light of the growing prevalence of eye diseases caused by modern lifestyles, increased screen exposure, environmental pollution, and diabetes.

He noted that while some eye surgeries can be costly, directing endowment funds toward saving a person's sight creates a far greater humanitarian and civilizational impact that transcends monetary value.

Dr. Al-Hashemi affirmed that the sustainability of the Ibsar Endowment is ensured by combining charitable and developmental objectives, diverse investment portfolios, robust governance, transparency, and continuous performance reporting.

