Syria Holds 1St Parliamentary Elections During Transitional Period
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Oct 5 (KUNA) -- Syria began its first parliamentary elections on Sunday, with 140 members of the 210 parliamentary seats to be chosen by members of the accredited electoral bodies, and 70 by President Ahmad Al-Sharaa.
This is the first election following the fall of President Bashar Al-Asaad's Regime.
The elections will be held in 11 governorates, except for Al-Suwaida, Hasakah, and Raqqa for security reasons.
Some 1,578 candidates are running for seats with 14 percent being women. There are 30 to 50 members in the accredited electoral bodies who will be choose candidates.
Polls opened at 09:00 am and vote-counting starts at 04:00 pm.
Nawar Najmeh, spokesperson for the Higher Committee for Parliamentary Elections, told the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) that the new parliament would aim to include members that reflect the new vision of Syria, representing various geographical, social, ethnic, and professional backgrounds.
The new parliament will focus on the rights of sects, minorities, and women, he said, hoping that all Syrians would unite for this task.
The upcoming parliament will hold broad legislative powers, according to article 30 of the 2025 Interim Constitution of Syria. It has a 30 month-renewable mandate. (end)


