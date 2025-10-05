403
Drone Activity Triggers Arrests, Investigations Across Europe
(MENAFN) Three German nationals have been taken into custody in Norway on suspicion of operating a drone within a restricted area close to an airport, according to a news outlet.
The publication referenced regional sources, indicating that the individuals were apprehended on Tuesday but were shortly released.
Specific details about the individuals or the model of the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) involved in the episode near Rossvoll Airport were not disclosed.
In a separate case, law enforcement authorities in Norway confirmed that a citizen of China was expelled from the country and ordered to pay a penalty of 12,000 kroner (approximately $1,200) for allegedly piloting a drone in proximity to Svolvaer Airport, located in the northern region.
Officials noted that inquiries are ongoing concerning several drone-related reports near airfields, defense sites, and other vital infrastructure.
These events follow a surge of drone appearances over recent weeks across Western Europe, which have resulted in temporary airport closures.
In Belgium, government officials verified that 15 drones were spotted above the Elsenborn military installation in Liege Province.
Germany's Munich Airport experienced a brief closure on Friday due to reports of unidentified drones in its skies. Scandinavian air hubs have also logged similar intrusions.
Western press outlets and authorities have implied that Russia may be connected to the increasing drone activities.
Swedish Premier Ulf Kristersson remarked it is “quite probable” that Moscow is behind the occurrences, though he conceded there is no definitive proof.
European policymakers have pointed to these developments as a reason to escalate defense budgets and support the implementation of a proposed “drone wall.”
