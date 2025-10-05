403
Drone Threats Force Flights Suspension at Germany’s Munich Airport
(MENAFN) Air traffic at Germany’s Munich Airport came to a standstill late Friday for the second straight day after a string of drone sightings forced authorities to shut down flight operations, the airport confirmed.
The disruption led to the diversion of 23 inbound flights, the cancellation of 12 incoming routes, and the cancellation or delay of 46 departures. Approximately 6,500 passengers were affected, airport officials said.
“As on the previous night, Munich Airport worked with the airlines to immediately provide for passengers in the terminals,” the airport said in a statement.
Flight operations were previously suspended Thursday under similar circumstances, when 17 outbound flights were grounded and 15 arriving aircraft were rerouted. Flights briefly resumed Friday before the renewed disruption.
The incidents come amid a broader pattern of drone-related airspace intrusions across the European Union. In recent weeks, Poland, Romania, Estonia, and Denmark have all reported similar violations or airspace disruptions.
While some European officials have pointed fingers at Russia in connection with the incidents, Moscow has consistently denied any involvement.
