403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Merz urges Germans to accept difficult changes
(MENAFN) Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued a warning that Germans must accept unwelcomed changes to successfully navigate the "difficult time" the country is currently experiencing.
Merz delivered these comments on Friday at a public function in Saarbruecken celebrating the 35th anniversary of German reunion. The commemoration of East Germany's integration into the West was not solely celebratory, however, as the chancellor dedicated more attention to the problems the country is confronting.
He stated that “our nation is in the midst of an important, perhaps decisive, phase in its modern history,” he also said “many things must change if they are to remain as good as they are, or even to improve.”
Chancellor Merz stated that Germans should now "regroup and look forward with confidence and energy" to the future and establish "new unity in our country." Among his top objectives, the Chancellor mentioned strengthening the nation's military, a concept he has supported for some time because of the perceived Russian threat.
Merz delivered these comments on Friday at a public function in Saarbruecken celebrating the 35th anniversary of German reunion. The commemoration of East Germany's integration into the West was not solely celebratory, however, as the chancellor dedicated more attention to the problems the country is confronting.
He stated that “our nation is in the midst of an important, perhaps decisive, phase in its modern history,” he also said “many things must change if they are to remain as good as they are, or even to improve.”
Chancellor Merz stated that Germans should now "regroup and look forward with confidence and energy" to the future and establish "new unity in our country." Among his top objectives, the Chancellor mentioned strengthening the nation's military, a concept he has supported for some time because of the perceived Russian threat.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Zebu Live 2025 Welcomes Coinbase, Solana, And Other Leaders Together For UK's Biggest Web3 Summit
- Ozak AI Partners With Pyth Network To Deliver Real-Time Market Data Across 100+ Blockchains
- Solotto Launches As Solana's First-Ever Community-Powered On-Chain Lottery
- Stocktwits Launches Stocktoberfest With Graniteshares As Title Partner
- Casper (CSPR) Is Listed On Gate As Part Of Continued U.S. Market Expansion
- VUBE Exchange Announces Unified Account Integration Across VUBE Pro, VUBE Plus, And VUBE Max
CommentsNo comment