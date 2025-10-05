Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Merz urges Germans to accept difficult changes

Merz urges Germans to accept difficult changes


2025-10-05 01:07:21
(MENAFN) Chancellor Friedrich Merz issued a warning that Germans must accept unwelcomed changes to successfully navigate the "difficult time" the country is currently experiencing.

Merz delivered these comments on Friday at a public function in Saarbruecken celebrating the 35th anniversary of German reunion. The commemoration of East Germany's integration into the West was not solely celebratory, however, as the chancellor dedicated more attention to the problems the country is confronting.

He stated that “our nation is in the midst of an important, perhaps decisive, phase in its modern history,” he also said “many things must change if they are to remain as good as they are, or even to improve.”

Chancellor Merz stated that Germans should now "regroup and look forward with confidence and energy" to the future and establish "new unity in our country." Among his top objectives, the Chancellor mentioned strengthening the nation's military, a concept he has supported for some time because of the perceived Russian threat.

MENAFN05102025000045017640ID1110151406

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search