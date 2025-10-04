Israel Ready To Implement U.S. Gaza Hostage Plan

Israel said on Saturday it is prepared to immediately implement a U.S.-backed plan for the release of hostages held in Gaza, following signs that Hamas may be ready to enter peace negotiations.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Tel Aviv supports the initiative proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump, which seeks to secure the safe release of hostages and establish a framework for a lasting ceasefire in the Gaza conflict.

Hamas earlier announced its readiness to begin dialogue with Israel after Trump unveiled a 21-point peace plan he said could bring an end to the nearly two-year-old war.

Trump described the proposal as a comprehensive roadmap for peace but warned that if Hamas rejects it,“hell will break loose.” Washington has called on both sides to seize what it says is a narrow window for de-escalation.

The Gaza conflict, now nearing its second anniversary, has seen repeated failed ceasefire attempts and left thousands dead. International mediators, including Qatar, Egypt and the United Nations, have struggled to broker a lasting truce.

Analysts said Israel's acceptance of the U.S. plan and Hamas's initial response could open a new diplomatic channel, but deep mistrust remains after years of violence and stalled peace efforts.

They added that any progress will depend on verified implementation, regional support and sustained humanitarian access to Gaza, where conditions have sharply deteriorated amid continued hostilities.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram