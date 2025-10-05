403
Erdogan Addresses Israeli Ceasefire with Trump
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. President Donald Trump during a phone conversation on Friday that Israel's cessation of its attacks is crucial for efforts to establish peace in the region.
According to Türkiye's Communications Directorate, the two leaders spoke about mutual relations and the situation in Gaza during the call, which was shared on the Turkish social platform NSosyal.
Erdogan underlined the significance of enhancing cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the defense sector, and noted that his recent visit to Washington, D.C.—which included a two-hour discussion with Trump—had further strengthened ties between the nations.
He noted that Ankara is making vigorous attempts to secure stability and peace across the region, especially in Gaza, adding that Türkiye supports any initiatives aligned with this objective.
Erdogan also pointed out that Türkiye is intensifying its diplomatic engagement in pursuit of peace and reaffirmed that Ankara will persist in its efforts to contribute to regional stability.
