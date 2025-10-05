403
Trump Welcomes Hamas Response, Urges Immediate Ceasefire
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday expressed approval of Hamas’ reply to his truce and detainee-swap proposal, stating he believes the Palestinian faction is "ready for a lasting peace."
"Israel must immediately stop the bombing of Gaza, so that we can get the Hostages out safely and quickly!" he wrote on his Truth Social platform.
"Right now, it’s far too dangerous to do that. We are already in discussions on details to be worked out. This is not about Gaza alone, this is about long sought PEACE in the Middle East."
Earlier, The White House posted footage showing Trump seemingly recording a video address concerning Gaza, though its release date remains uncertain.
Hamas had earlier delivered an official reply to Trump’s initiative, agreeing to release all Israeli hostages, return the bodies of the deceased, and transfer administrative control of Gaza to an impartial Palestinian technocratic authority.
According to estimates from Israel, 48 Israeli hostages remain in Gaza—20 of whom are believed to be alive.
Simultaneously, around 11,100 Palestinians are incarcerated in Israeli facilities, where they reportedly face mistreatment, starvation, and lack of medical care.
Many have died due to these conditions, as reported by both Palestinian and Israeli news outlets and human rights organizations.
In a statement shared via Telegram, the Palestinian movement emphasized that “other issues raised in President Trump’s proposal concerning the future of the Gaza Strip and the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people are tied to a unified national position based on relevant international laws and resolutions.”
