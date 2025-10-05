403
Hamas Indicates Conditional Approval of Trump’s Ceasefire Proposal
(MENAFN) A high-ranking Hamas figure, Mousa Abu Marzouk, stated on Friday that the Palestinian resistance movement had conditionally accepted U.S. President Donald Trump’s ceasefire proposal for the Gaza region "in principle," agreeing with its general framework while underlining that its execution would necessitate further dialogue.
During an interview with a Qatar-based broadcaster, Abu Marzouk underscored that the organization "would hand over its weapons to a future Palestinian state," asserting that the destiny of the Palestinian people is a "national matter that Hamas alone cannot decide."
