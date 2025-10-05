Cong Leader Calls Kejriwal 'Habitual Liar', Accuses AAP Of Being BJP's 'B-Team'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 5 (IANS) Senior Congress leader Udit Raj on Sunday launched a sharp attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, calling him a "habitual liar" and accusing his party of functioning as the BJP's "B-team".

His remarks came a day after Kejriwal categorically ruled out any alliance with the Congress for the 2027 Goa Assembly elections, stating, "There will be no alliance with the Congress under any circumstances."

Kejriwal dismissed reports suggesting that some AAP workers in Goa were open to joining hands with the Congress ahead of the polls. Speaking to reporters after inaugurating a party office in Mayem, 16 km from Panaji, Kejriwal said the Congress party had "let down and deceived the people of Goa the most".

He alleged that the party had become a "wholesale supplier of MLAs to the BJP", adding, "Can the Congress give an assurance to Goa voters that its legislators will not switch to the BJP in future?"

Reacting strongly to this, Udit Raj told IANS, "He is a great liar. The one party that was born out of the BJP and RSS -- why would anyone believe that party? Everyone knows his rise from an NGO to a political party was aided by the BJP and RSS. He is BJP's 'B-team'."

Calling Kejriwal a "habitual liar", Raj accused the AAP of having "no morals" and making false promises for political gain.

"He had said he wouldn't take security and would meet the people of Delhi without any restrictions. But later, he took security from both Delhi and Punjab. He built a mansion for himself based on lies. He even swore on his children that he would never form an alliance, but he did. He doesn't have any morals," Raj said.

The Congress leader also accused Kejriwal of using funds from the alleged liquor scam to finance AAP's campaign in the previous Goa Assembly elections.

"He fought the Goa elections with money from the liquor scam. The people of Goa are not fools; they are educated and will find out. Even the CBI found out how the money was transferred. They looted people in Delhi and contested elections in Goa. Now they are promising to develop Goa -- they will loot people there too," Raj said.

Meanwhile, Kejriwal intensified his attack on both the BJP and Congress in Goa, accusing them of being "hand in glove" in plundering the state's wealth. He claimed that for the past six decades, only 13 or 14 families had been controlling the government and its machinery.

"These two parties fight elections for their families and to loot Goa, not for the welfare of the people," he said, adding that "both are one in looting state resources. They earn in joint business while making fools of the people."

The AAP leader asserted that despite being rich in resources, Goa's people continue to suffer due to poor infrastructure and a lack of basic amenities such as hospitals, schools, and roads. "These public issues can be solved with public money, but that money now goes into the pockets of these two parties," Kejriwal alleged, urging Goans to prepare to change the system in the next elections.