Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum To Be Filed Now At National Single Window System
With this transition, services such as IEM Part-A acknowledgement, IEM Part-B filing, and IEM Part-A amendments will now be accessible exclusively through NSWS.
The platform offers single-point access to approvals and registrations, auto-population of data from government databases, real-time tracking of applications, and an integrated payment gateway for online fee submission.
Applicants are required to register afresh on NSWS, as login credentials from the earlier G2B portal will no longer be valid.
Businesses must complete their profiles with entity details such as name, CIN, PAN, authorized signatories, and contact information.
For IEM Part-A filings, applicants must select the 'Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum (IEM)' service under Central Approvals and provide project details including sector, NIC code, production capacity, investment, and GST-linked location information.
An e-signed acknowledgement will be generated and made available on the dashboard.
After commencing commercial production, companies are required to submit IEM Part-B with actual production details through NSWS. Amendments to Part-A can also be filed on the platform with applicable fees.
(KNN Bureau)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Motif AI Enters Phase Two Of Its Growth Cycle
- BTCC Exchange Announces Triple Global Workforce Expansion At TOKEN2049 Singapore To Power Web3 Evolution
- Moonbirds And Azuki IP Coming To Verse8 As AI-Native Game Platform Integrates With Story
- Pepeto Highlights $6.8M Presale Amid Ethereum's Price Moves And Opportunities
- Industry Leader The5ers Expands Funding Programs To U.S. Traders
- Hola Prime Expands Its Platform Ecosystem With Next-Gen Tradelocker
CommentsNo comment