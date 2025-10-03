Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum To Be Filed Now At National Single Window System

MENAFN - KNN India)The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has migrated all Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum (IEM) services from the existing G2B portal to the National Single Window System (NSWS).

With this transition, services such as IEM Part-A acknowledgement, IEM Part-B filing, and IEM Part-A amendments will now be accessible exclusively through NSWS.

The platform offers single-point access to approvals and registrations, auto-population of data from government databases, real-time tracking of applications, and an integrated payment gateway for online fee submission.

Applicants are required to register afresh on NSWS, as login credentials from the earlier G2B portal will no longer be valid.

Businesses must complete their profiles with entity details such as name, CIN, PAN, authorized signatories, and contact information.

For IEM Part-A filings, applicants must select the 'Industrial Entrepreneur Memorandum (IEM)' service under Central Approvals and provide project details including sector, NIC code, production capacity, investment, and GST-linked location information.

An e-signed acknowledgement will be generated and made available on the dashboard.

After commencing commercial production, companies are required to submit IEM Part-B with actual production details through NSWS. Amendments to Part-A can also be filed on the platform with applicable fees.

(KNN Bureau)