Onyx Coating Unveils Next-Generation Automotive Paint Protection At SEMA Show 2025

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 3, 2025 1:48 am - Onyx Coating will showcase its next-generation graphene-infused ceramic coatings, high-performance PPF, and advanced window films at the SEMA Show 2025 (Booth #53274, West Hall, Las Vegas, Nov 4–7).

Onyx Coating, a global leader in premium automotive, marine, and aerospace protection products, is proud to announce its participation in the SEMA Show 2025, the world's most influential automotive trade event. Taking place from November 4–7, 2025, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Onyx Coating will exhibit in the West Hall, Booth #53274.

The SEMA Show brings together more than 161,000 automotive professionals from 140+ countries, showcasing cutting-edge products, innovations, and trends. For Onyx Coating, the event marks a major opportunity to strengthen its presence in the U.S. market, introduce its latest product innovations, and forge stronger connections with global distributors, installers, and car care professionals.

At the event, Onyx Coating will unveil its next-generation line of automotive ceramic coatings, high-performance paint protection films (PPF), and advanced window films. These paint protection solutions are built on the company's relentless commitment to innovation, featuring technologies such as graphene-infused nano coatings, N1 Nano, and certified 10H formulas that redefine durability, gloss, and ease of application.

Key highlights of the Onyx Coating showcase at SEMA 2025:

.Unveiling Next-Gen Coatings: Introducing graphene-infused nanotechnology coatings that set a new industry standard. These ultra-durable coatings create a mirror-like gloss while offering unmatched resistance against scratches, chemicals, and environmental contaminants.

.High-Performance Paint Protection Films (PPF): Designed for maximum resilience, Onyx Coating's PPF acts as an invisible armor against rock chips, scratches, and road debris. With self-healing properties and crystal-clear transparency, the film ensures long-term protection without compromising aesthetics.

.Advanced Window Films: Delivering more than just shade, Onyx Coating's window films combine heat rejection, UV protection, and glare reduction for a safer, more comfortable ride. Engineered for style and performance, they provide privacy while preserving visibility and clarity.

.Superior User Experience: Every product is built with the end user in mind. Whether you're a professional installer or a detailing enthusiast, Onyx Coating solutions ensure easy application, flawless results, and long-lasting performance.

.Comprehensive Vehicle Protection: From paintwork to glass, every surface is covered. Onyx Coating products defend against mud, dirt, bird droppings, harsh UV rays, and the everyday wear and tear that threaten a vehicle's beauty and value.

Ahmad Madi, International Sales Director at Onyx Coating, commented on the company's commitment to the industry:

“The SEMA Show is the perfect stage for Onyx Coating to share our innovations with the global automotive community. We are dedicated to supporting detailers, distributors, and car care businesses with world-class products that deliver guaranteed protection, superior gloss, and unbeatable durability.”

Beyond product innovation, Onyx Coating is focused on building meaningful relationships across the automotive care industry. The Onyx Coating's car care Installer and car care Distributor Programs provide comprehensive support, car care product training, and growth opportunities for partners worldwide.

Madi further emphasized the company's vision:

“At Onyx Coating, our mission is clear: to empower automotive professionals with premium products backed by top-notch support. We are excited to meet with new and existing partners at SEMA 2025 and demonstrate why Onyx Coating continues to be a trusted leader in the car care industry.”

With the U.S. auto detailing market forecasted for steady growth, Onyx Coating's presence at SEMA 2025 reaffirms its role as a pioneer in automotive surface protection. By combining advanced technology, premium materials, and global expertise, the brand continues to deliver unmatched value to professionals and enthusiasts alike.

About Onyx Coating

Onyx Coating is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of innovative protection and detailing products. From ceramic coatings and graphene-infused nanotechnology to paint protection films and window films, Onyx Coating is committed to extending the life, beauty, and performance of vehicles across land, sea, and air. With a presence in more than 70 countries, the company provides superior solutions backed by dedicated service and support for professionals worldwide.

For more information about the partnership programs, or to become an official Onyx Coating distributor or installer, visit or contact them directly at ....