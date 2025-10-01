Forum Invest In Senegal (Fii Senegal) 2025: Youth, Energy, And Competitiveness In The Spotlight

MENAFN - African Press Organization) DAKAR, Senegal, October 1, 2025/APO Group/ --

“Energy and youth are not two separate priorities-they are the most powerful drivers of Senegal's growth,” says Bakary Séga Bathily, Director General of APIX ( ).

By setting the tone for the Forum Invest in Senegal (Fii Senegal 2025 - ), scheduled for October 7 and 8 at the CICAD in Diamniadio, the head of APIX highlights the country's dual ambition: to successfully achieve its energy transition and to transform its demographic advantage into a driver of development.

The context is compelling: just weeks after announcing a $300 million solar-for-agriculture program-the largest investment ever made to electrify rural areas-Dakar is determined to prove it can reconcile growth, inclusion, and sustainability. The stated goal: achieve universal access to electricity and raise the share of renewables to 40% by 2030.

To explore these issues, a high-level session will bring together Khadim Bamba Diagne, Permanent Secretary of COS-PETROGAZ, Birame Souleye Diop, Minister of Energy, Petroleum and Mines, along with key stakeholders such as Biro Condé (DFC), Abdoulaye Dia (WAPP), and Pierre Goudiaby Atepa (CIS). Together, they will examine the opportunities offered by Senegal's energy resources-including solar, wind, gas, and oil.

The numbers underscore the urgency: 84% of the population currently has access to electricity, yet rural areas remain underserved. Senegal, committed to the Just Energy Transition Partnership, aims to increase its production capacity by 70% and leverage its substantial oil and gas reserves to ensure energy security and sustainable growth. The installation in 2024 of Africa's first floating regasification and power generation unit already reflects this strong push toward diversification.

But the other pillar of this strategy is human capital: with 75% of Senegalese under the age of 35, youth are expected to play a central role in project implementation. Their dynamism, creativity, and skills are essential to meet the demand for qualified labor and to foster a more competitive and inclusive economy.

“Fii Senegal 2025 will demonstrate how these projects translate into opportunities that empower youth, accelerate our energy transition, and position Senegal as a major global investment hub,” emphasizes Bakary Séga Bathily, echoing the Forum's theme“Connecting opportunities, building the future.”

Bakary Séga Bathily, Director General of APIX



