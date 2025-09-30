AI In The Quick Service Restaurants (Qsrs) Market 2025-2029: Tech Advancements And Labor Shortages Shape Dynamics, Driving AI In QSR Revenues By $6.83 Billion
Dublin, Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Quick Service Restaurants Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.
The AI in quick service restaurants market is projected to expand by USD 6.83 billion from 2024 to 2029, growing at a CAGR of 24.9%. This comprehensive report provides a thorough analysis of market size and forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and an extensive vendor analysis involving approximately 25 vendors.
Current market trends indicate a rising need to address labor shortages and increased operational costs. The surging consumer demand for speed, personalization, and convenience, coupled with advancements in AI technology and greater accessibility, are key market drivers.
The report highlights the increasing use of generative AI for conversational commerce, the shift towards hyper-automation in back-of-house operations, and the integration of data into enterprise-wide AI platforms as significant growth catalysts for the market in the coming years.
To compile this report, a balanced mix of primary and secondary information, including insights from industry participants, was utilized, ensuring accurate and relevant data on market size, segment and regional analysis, and vendor landscapes.
Market Segmentation
By Technology:
- Robotics and automation Machine learning Computer vision Natural Language Processing (NLP) Others
By Deployment:
- Cloud On premises
By Application:
- Automated ordering systems AI powered chatbots Food preparation optimization Inventory management Others
By Geographical Landscape:
- North America APAC Europe South America Middle East and Africa
Report Coverage:
- AI In Quick Service Restaurants Market Sizing AI In Quick Service Restaurants Market Forecast AI In Quick Service Restaurants Industry Analysis
The vendor analysis within the report aims to bolster clients' market standings by offering detailed assessments of leading market players such as American Dairy Queen Corp., Burger King Company LLC, Chick-fil-A Inc., Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., Domino's Pizza Inc., McDonald's Corp., Starbucks Corp., and YUM Brands Inc., among others. The analysis includes insights on developing trends and challenges that could impact market growth, helping companies to devise strategies and capitalize on upcoming opportunities.
Through a detailed synthesis and summation of data from a variety of sources, the report paints a comprehensive picture of the market using key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions.
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- American Dairy Queen Corp. Burger King Company LLC CaliBurger LLC Carls Jr. Restaurants LLC Chick fil A Inc. Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. Dominos Pizza Inc. Five Guys Enterprises LLC Honeybee Foods Corp. Jack in the Box Inc. McDonald Corp. Panera Bread Papa Johns International Inc. Raising Canes Restaurants LLC Starbucks Corp. The Subway Group The Wendys Co. White Castle Management Co. YUM Brands Inc.
