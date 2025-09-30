From Reservation To Innovation: Hopi Day School Expands STEM Access With Zspace Imagine AR/VR Laptops

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) zSpace Introduces Immersive, Hands-On STEM Experiences to Rural Students in Northern Arizona

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) solutions for education, today announced that Hopi Day School in Arizona is bringing the zSpace Imagine AR/VR laptop into classrooms. The initiative begins with the school's first-ever professional development training for teachers on zSpace's headset-free Imagine AR/VR laptops - designed specifically for elementary and middle school learners.

Nestled in the high desert of northeastern Arizona, Hopi Day School, located on the Hopi Reservation in Kykotsmovi Village, serves a community with rich cultural heritage but which faces similar challenges to other rural districts in the region-geographic isolation, limited internet access, and few opportunities to experience hands-on STEM learning. By integrating zSpace Imagine devices, Hopi Day School is opening doors to interactive, career-connected education that was previously out of reach for its students.

“Our students deserve the same access to quality STEM experiences as those in urban and suburban schools,” said Mr. Tejay Montgomery, Chief School Administrator at Hopi Day School.“By starting at the elementary level, Hopi Day School is planting the seeds for lifelong curiosity, innovation, and career readiness.”









Using the zSpace Imagine AR/VR laptops, students can dissect virtual organisms, explore ancient architecture, investigate planetary systems, and simulate complex engineering tasks-all without the need for headsets or specialized lab equipment. Learners use the stylus-based, interactive platform to engage in multimodal learning that reinforces academic vocabulary, boosts comprehension, and bridges the gap between real-world knowledge and classroom standards.

"Setting up our STEM room, we wanted that to be an active classroom that is student led and full of noise and fearless exploration,” said Montgomery.“We live on a Hopi reservation, so really the only companies out here are the schools and the hospital. So they don't see that engineer. They don't see that technology or mathematics coming into play. So that's really what we wanted to do with our STEM lab is bring that into their everyday experience."

This investment builds on zSpace's growing presence in Native American schools, following recent success at Chinle Unified School District in the Navajo Nation, where students and teachers have embraced immersive learning as a tool for equity. Like Chinle, Hopi Day School aims to prepare students to thrive in a competitive, technology-driven world-no matter their zip code.

"zSpace is really just lighting that fire of imagination for [the students] to see that they're as equal as any students out there and just be motivated to continue and hopefully become little scientists or engineers."

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) experiences that drive achievement in STEM, CTE, and career readiness programs. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace allows students and teachers to experience learning in the classroom that may otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional techniques. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents, and our hands-on“learning by doing” solutions have been shown to enhance the learning process and drive higher student test scores, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

