Sexual Harassment-Accused Godman Chaitanyanand Saraswati's Phone Reveals Chats With Women, Photos With Air Hostesses
According to police sources quoted by news agency PTI, the chats show Saraswati, 62, allegedly tried to lure women with false promises. Police officers also found multiple photos of the accused with air hostesses and screenshots of display pictures taken from women's social media handles.
On Tuesday, police confronted Saraswati with two of his female aides. Delhi police said the godman had allegedly threatened the women to delete lewd messages sent by him. The two women are also being questioned as part of the probe, police told PTI.Also Read | Delhi baba with fake UN ID: Chaitanyananda Saraswati's secrets tumble out
The former chairman of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research in Delhi's Vasant Kunj, Saraswati, had multiple FIRs charging him with molestation, cheating, and forgery. The 'godman' had been absconding for nearly a month when he was arrested in Agra on Sunday.
With charges ranging from mass molestation to financial irregularities worth ₹122 crore, the 'godman' reportedly kept changing his appearance and hideouts while on the run, complicating efforts by authorities to track him down.Also Read | How an IAF officer's letter exposed Chaitanyananda Saraswati's scandal 'No remorse'
Once arrested, Saraswati was taken on Monday to the campus of the private institute to pinpoint the locations where he used to call his victims.
However, police told PTI that the 'godman' had not been cooperating with the probe, and had even attempted to mislead investigators. In addition to "evasive replies," cops further said that the 'godman' had shown no sign of remorse for his actions.
Police also said that Saraswati repeatedly lied during questioning despite being presented with evidence. As per reports, the only time the 'godman' responded, that too reluctantly, was when he was presented with documents and digital proof of the offences allegedly committed by him.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment