Ukrainian Delegation Gives Six Presentations To European Commission As Part Of Screening Process

According to the report, the first day of official screening with the European Commission on the compliance of Ukrainian legislation with European Union law took place on September 29 under negotiation chapter 22,“Regional Policy and Coordination of Structural Instruments.”

The screening will take place on September 29 and 30. The Ukrainian delegation in Brussels is represented by Deputy Minister of Community and Territorial Development Oleksii Riabykin.

This is an important part of the negotiation process for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. The results of the screening will form the basis for Ukraine's further work on approaching EU standards, the ministry stressed.

On Monday, September 29, six presentations were made to the European Commission. In particular, they discussed the approval of the classification of Ukrainian territories according to NUTS-UA standards, which creates the basis for full statistical compatibility with the EU's spatial analysis system.

The Ukrainian delegation presented a geographic information system for regional development that allows for the visualization of socioeconomic indicators, security status, investment needs, and priorities at all levels.

The Ukrainian delegation also reported on the implementation of public investment reform, which is based on strategic development priorities defined at the national, regional, and local levels.

As noted by the ministry, screening is the first official stage of the negotiation process for Ukraine's accession to the European Union. It involves an analytical review of Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU law within 35 negotiation chapters.

The purpose of screening is to identify which norms are already in line with European standards and which still need reform. Upon completion, the European Commission prepares a report that is submitted to EU member states.

This document either paves the way for the start of negotiations on the relevant chapter or sets out the initial conditions that Ukraine must meet in order to open them. Therefore, screening is not just a formality, but an important step that determines the next stages of European integration, the Ministry of Community and Territorial Development emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 29, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos announced that the European Commission had completed the screening process of Ukrainian legislation.

At a briefing in Uzhhorod, she said that the team had studied more than 100,000 pages of Ukrainian legislation and compared it with the relevant EU laws.

Kos added that the question of how to move forward would be discussed further in Kyiv.

