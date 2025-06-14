Uzbekneftegaz, United Energy Group Explore New Chapter In Hydrocarbon Co-Op
During the discussions, the parties underscored the critical importance of advancing their collaboration and emphasized the need for meticulous planning of future initiatives aimed at optimizing hydrocarbon extraction processes. Key topics included the progress of ongoing projects, upcoming milestones, and the strategic actions necessary to strengthen the partnership between the two companies further. Both sides also highlighted the necessity of mutual support to ensure effective and sustainable progress.
The meeting reflected a shared commitment to deepening cooperation and exchanging expertise in cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to boost the efficiency of hydrocarbon extraction.
Moreover, this meeting confirmed the parties' commitment to strengthening their partnership and continuing active and fruitful cooperation in the development and extraction of hydrocarbon resources, within the framework of which a contract was signed to increase production in the Gazli region.
The agreement was signed in May this year during the Uzbekistan International Energy Forum. It marks an important step toward introducing advanced technologies into the oil and gas sector, leveraging international expertise, and boosting hydrocarbon production volumes.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitcoin Suisse Secures In-Principle Approval From ADGM's Financial Services Regulatory Authority
- Zircuit Enables Non-Custodial Wallet Top-Ups For Crypto Visa Cards
- Tommaso Caratelli Introduces Zerix, Focusing On Innovative Risk Strategies
- Zircuit Joins Binance Alpha: ZRC Airdrop & Trading Competition Go Live
- BTCC Exchange Appoints Dan Liu As CEO Ahead Of 14Th Anniversary Milestone
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
CommentsNo comment