Uzbekneftegaz, United Energy Group Explore New Chapter In Hydrocarbon Co-Op

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Chairman of the Board of Directors of Uzbekneftegaz JSC, Mehriddin Abdullayev, held a meeting with the Executive Chairman of United Energy Group, Song Yu, to explore and enhance bilateral cooperation in the development of hydrocarbon fields, as well as to discuss the technical aspects of their joint ventures, Trend reports.

During the discussions, the parties underscored the critical importance of advancing their collaboration and emphasized the need for meticulous planning of future initiatives aimed at optimizing hydrocarbon extraction processes. Key topics included the progress of ongoing projects, upcoming milestones, and the strategic actions necessary to strengthen the partnership between the two companies further. Both sides also highlighted the necessity of mutual support to ensure effective and sustainable progress.

The meeting reflected a shared commitment to deepening cooperation and exchanging expertise in cutting-edge technologies and innovative solutions to boost the efficiency of hydrocarbon extraction.

Moreover, this meeting confirmed the parties' commitment to strengthening their partnership and continuing active and fruitful cooperation in the development and extraction of hydrocarbon resources, within the framework of which a contract was signed to increase production in the Gazli region.

The agreement was signed in May this year during the Uzbekistan International Energy Forum. It marks an important step toward introducing advanced technologies into the oil and gas sector, leveraging international expertise, and boosting hydrocarbon production volumes.