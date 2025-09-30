Exports To Arab Trade Bloc Surge 13.9% In Seven Months
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- The national exports to member states of the Greater Arab Free Trade Area (GAFTA) rose by 13.9% during the first seven months of 2025, reaching JD2.214 billion compared to JD1.943 billion in the same period last year. The bloc maintained its position as the Kingdom's top trading partner.
Official statistics compiled by the Jordan News Agency (Petra) indicate that GAFTA markets absorbed 42% of Jordan's total exports through July. The growth was largely underpinned by higher shipments to Saudi Arabia, Syria, and Iraq, which collectively accounted for 62.7% of Jordan's exports to Arab states.
Exports to Saudi Arabia advanced 16.1% to JD734 million, while exports to Syria posted an exceptional 400% increase, reaching JD130 million. Shipments to Iraq also registered double-digit growth of 11.7%, totaling JD525 million.
On the import side, Jordan's purchases from GAFTA partners climbed 7% to JD3.048 billion, compared with JD2.849 billion a year earlier. As a result, the Kingdom's trade deficit with Arab countries narrowed to JD834 million, down from JD906 million in the corresponding period of 2024.
Established in January 2005, the Greater Arab Free Trade Area is one of the key frameworks for regional economic integration. It currently encompasses 18 Arab states, aiming to boost intra-Arab trade and progressively dismantle tariff and non-tariff barriers.
