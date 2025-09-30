Electronic Health Records (EHR) Market Trends And Global Forecasts Report 2025-2035: AI, Telehealth, Cloud, Blockchain And Wearable Integration Transforming Patient-Centric Care

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Electronic Health Records (EHR) market presents key opportunities in cloud-based solutions, AI/ML integration, and interoperability to improve patient care management. The ambulatory EHR and web-based systems lead the market, with North America as the largest region and Asia-Pacific showing rapid growth potential.

The global electronic health records market is estimated to grow from USD 36 billion in 2025, to USD 93 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 8.89% during the forecast period to 2035.

Electronic Health Records (EHRs) are digital, real-time versions of patients' paper charts, capturing comprehensive data, such as medical history, diagnosis, medications, immunizations, radiology images, allergies, treatment plans and lab results. EHRs are essential to modern healthcare, enhancing care quality, patient safety, and operational efficiency.

The EHR market is highly competitive, with the presence of both established companies and new entrants that offer diverse solutions for administrative tasks, billing, clinical records, and physician support. Cloud-based EHR systems dominate due to their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and accessibility.

Notably, with the growing complexities of healthcare systems, the demand for interoperable EHRs is on the rise. EHRs enable seamless data sharing across platforms and providers, supporting coordinated patient care. In addition, regulatory efforts to standardize data formats are driving the adoption of interoperable systems, fueling significant market growth.

Electronic Health Records Market: Key Segments

Ambulatory Electronic Health Records Segment holds the Largest Share of the Electronic Health Records Market

Based on the type of EHR, the market is segmented into acute electronic health records, ambulatory electronic health records and post-acute electronic health records. At present, the ambulatory electronic health record segment holds the maximum share of the global electronic health records market. This trend is likely to remain the same in the coming years owing to the fact that ambulatory EHR offers robust data management solutions for the growing patient population, particularly those suffering from chronic conditions.

By Type of EHR System , Web-based EHR System Segment Accounts for the Largest Share of the Global Electronic Health Records Market

Based on the type of EHR system, the market is segmented into web-based EHR system and client-based EHR system. Currently, the web-based EHR system segment captures the highest proportion of the global electronic health records market due to the several benefits associated with web-based EHR systems, such as their superior scalability, cost-effectiveness and ease of access. Further, this segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

By Application , Clinical Records is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Global Electronic Health Records Market

Based on the application, the market is segmented into clinical records, physician support, administrative tasks and billing and others. At present, the clinical records segment holds the maximum share of the global electronic health records market. Further, the market for clinical records segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing need to improve clinical decision-making.

The Cardiological Disorders Segment Account for the Largest Share of the Global Electronic Health Records Market

Based on the therapeutic area, the market is segmented into cardiological disorders, oncological disorders, inflammatory disorders, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, respiratory disorders and other disorders. Currently, the global electronic health records market is dominated by the cardiovascular disorders segment due to the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. However, the inflammatory disorders segment is anticipated to witness a higher market growth in the coming future.

By End-users , Ambulatory Care is the Fastest Growing Segment of the Global Electronic Health Records Market

Based on the end-user, the market is segmented into hospitals and clinics, ambulatory care and other end-users. At present, the ambulatory care segment holds the maximum share of the global electronic health records market. Further, the market for ambulatory care segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

North America Accounts for the Largest Share of the Market

Based on key geographical regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and North Africa. Currently, North America dominates the global electronic health records market and accounts for the largest revenue share due to the widespread adoption of digital health technologies in this region. Further, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to grow at a higher CAGR in the coming future.

Electronic Health Records Market: Key Insights



The EHR developer landscape is primarily dominated by the presence of well-established health IT companies; notably, the majority of these are large firms based in North America.

Close to 70% of the leading EHR service providers offer ambulatory electronic health records for maintaining clinical records, administrative tasks and billing.

In order to gain a competitive edge in this industry, companies are continuously upgrading their capabilities to advance their EHR systems.

We used Porter's Five Forces in order to study the impact of changing dynamics in the electronic health records industry and enable the stakeholders to make more informed strategic decisions.

Several megatrends, such as use of AI / ML and adoption of cloud-based solutions are shaping the electronic health records market, highlighting both current advancements and future prospects.

There is a rise in the overall trend for effective patient care management in the healthcare industry, where systems are tailored to provide personalized treatment using cloud-based solutions.

The EHR market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.89%, till 2035; the web-based EHR system is expected to capture the majority share (close to 50%) of the market by 2035. The anticipated future opportunity in the EHR domain is expected to be well distributed across multiple segments, such as therapeutic area, end-user and geographical regions.

