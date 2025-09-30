NPC To Present High-Performance Gaming Monitors And Tizen OS Smart Tvs At Global Sources Hong Kong Show 2025
The exhibit highlights NPC's newest series of gaming monitors , developed to meet the needs of both competitive e-sports players and creative users. Updated designs feature thinner bezels, ergonomic stands, and improved integration of speakers and connectivity options. Key specifications include:
- 27-inch FHD esports display with a 520Hz refresh rate for professional-level responsiveness. 27-inch QHD monitor with a 300Hz refresh rate, balancing speed with image clarity. 27-inch 4K display with a 165Hz refresh rate for immersive gaming and content creation. 27-inch FHD display with a 360Hz refresh rate, aimed at mainstream competitive gaming.
All models utilise Fast IPS panels, which combine rapid response times with 93% DCI-P3 colour coverage. They also support VESA mounting and provide comprehensive connectivity through HDMI, DisplayPort, and headphone outputs.
Alongside monitors, NPC will introduce a new range of smart TVs , available in sizes from 32 to 100 inches. As an official Tizen Partner, NPC integrates Tizen OS 8.0 by Samsung, giving users access to a wide selection of streaming services through a streamlined interface. This partnership underscores NPC's focus on delivering a consistent and reliable smart TV experience for households worldwide.
“Global Sources provides an opportunity to engage with international partners and demonstrate our latest technologies,” said Li Jie, Founder of Xianyou Company.“This year's lineup reflects our commitment to performance, design, and user-focused improvements.”
NPC welcomes industry partners, distributors, and media to booth 2P12 for product demonstrations. For meeting requests, please contact ... . Additional information is available at .
About Guangzhou Xianyou Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.
Founded in 2005, Guangzhou Xianyou Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (NPC Electronics) develops and manufactures display solutions, including monitors and TVs. Guided by a mission of accessible quality, NPC products are distributed in over 80 countries and supported by a global service network with comprehensive OEM/ODM services.
Media Contact
Company Name: Guangzhou Xianyou Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.
Telephone: +86 020-86163637
Email: ...
Website:
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- 1Inch Becomes First Swap Provider Relaunched On OKX Wallet
- Betfury Is At SBC Summit Lisbon 2025: Affiliate Growth In Focus
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Ethereum Meme Coin Little Pepe Crosses $25M, Announces 15 ETH Giveaway
- Phase 6 Reaches 50% Mark As Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Approaches Next Price Step
- Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Raises $16 Million While Advancing Toward Platform Release
CommentsNo comment