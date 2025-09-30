Bottles For Good: A Nationwide Campaign To Boost Refills And Cut Plastic Waste

MENAFN - Pressat) Benefitting the Environment and Empowering Women in India

30 September 2025, London – REUSE Foundation , a UK-registered charity, today launches Bottles for Good , a UK-wide campaign to help online and offline refill stores encourage people to refill at home to cut plastic waste, with proceeds supporting women-led sustainability initiatives in rural India.

Plastic pollution is rising at alarming rates. According to Greenpeace and Everyday Plastic, UK households throw away 1.7 billion pieces of plastic packaging every week-nearly 90 billion a year 1 . Much of this is single-use and unrecyclable, ending up in incinerators, landfills, or exported abroad, where it often leaks into the environment.

Bottles for Good offers a practical solution: seeding reuse habits by helping people start with everyday refills. Local and online refill shops are the perfect partners to make reuse mainstream across the UK.

How It Works



Free bottle bundles and support: Participating stores receive free high-quality refillable bottles, stainless-steel pumps and caps, ready-to-use marketing materials, and mentions in REUSE Foundation's social media

Shared impact model: A suggested 50% of each sale goes to REUSE Foundation to fund its work supporting female-empowering reuse projects in India, with the store keeping the rest A story customers connect with: Every refill helps cut plastic waste at the source and helps women changemakers abroad-giving shops a meaningful product with a powerful purpose

Where the Funding Goes

Every bottle sold supports REUSE Foundation's work in rural India helping villages shift to circular reuse solutions. 70% of plastic waste in rural India is mismanaged and volume is doubling every few years, impacting health and agriculture. Funds are used to train women-formerly marginally employed waste pickers-to drive and deliver household refills, replacing single-use sachets and bottles. This cuts plastic waste at the source, reduces pollution and improves health outcomes. Visit HERE for more information.

“Bottles for Good gives UK refill stores a simple way to seed reuse habits and help customers start their journey with refills,” said Roger Sharp, REUSE Foundation trustee.“Local refill shops are the perfect partners to make reuse mainstream.”

Get Involved Today

Scan the QR code on campaign materials or visit to register for your free bundle.

About REUSE Foundation:

REUSE Foundation is a UK-registered charity dedicated to developing and supporting practical solutions that reduce our reliance on plastic and deliver change at scale. Although recently established, the Foundation has already gained the backing of MPs, government ministers, and leading voices in industry and sustainability.

We are currently supporting a breakthrough refill pilot in rural India-aimed at proving that reuse can work even in low-income contexts, a potential world first. We also recently conducted the first-ever global survey of reuse practitioners, with a full report on the findings to follow later this year.

In addition, the Foundation is backing a student-led social media campaign that brings together students worldwide to highlight the problems with plastic and recycling, and to showcase reuse as a practical solution. Students are creating original content, with prizes awarded for the most viral, innovative, and impactful posts.

REUSE Foundation is a registered UK Charity No. 1207464.

Learn more and follow us:

Contact:

Iman Ghorayeb

Campaign Manager (Volunteer)

