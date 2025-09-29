DIVEVOLK Challenges Creators To Redefine Underwater Storytelling With Inaugural“My Underwater Mobile Adventure” Underwater Smartphone Photo Contest

MENAFN - GetNews) As smartphones solidify their role as the primary tool for modern content creation, DIVEVOLK, an award-winning leader in underwater imaging technology, today launches its inaugural“My Underwater Mobile Adventure” underwater smartphone photo contest.

SHENZHEN, China - September 29, 2025 - As smartphones solidify their role as the primary tool for modern content creation, DIVEVOLK, an award-winning leader in underwater imaging technology, today launches its inaugural“My Underwater Mobile Adventure” underwater smartphone photo contest. This landmark event invites divers, snorkelers, surfers, and water lovers worldwide to submit their most compelling underwater moments captured on any smartphone. The contest, running from today through October 20, 2025, aims to discover and celebrate the next wave of aquatic storytellers, supported by a prestigious international judging panel and a prize pool valued at over US$ 7,000.







The competition arrives at a time when visual storytelling dominates social platforms, and audiences crave authentic, high-quality adventure content . The“My Underwater Mobile Adventure” contest provides a powerful platform for the global diving and water sports community to showcase their passion and talent, using the accessible and powerful device they use every day: their phone.

At the heart of this creative movement is DIVEVOLK's groundbreaking technology, exemplified by the SeaTouch 4 Max . This is the world's first underwater housing to offer true, unrestricted capacitive touchscreen control, allowing users to operate their smartphone's native camera app-including all pro-mode settings, lens switching, and third-party apps-as seamlessly as they would on land. This technological leap shatters the limitations of traditional button-operated housings and places professional-grade creative freedom into the hands of every explorer. In the spirit of inclusivity, the contest is brand-agnostic, welcoming submissions from users of any phone model and any housing, championing raw talent above all else.







“We are at a pivotal moment where the line between professional and enthusiast photography is blurring, thanks to the incredible power of smartphones,” said a spokesperson for DIVEVOLK .“The 'My Underwater Mobile Adventure' contest is more than just a competition for beautiful images; it's a movement to empower every person who loves the water to become a storyteller. We're providing the platform; the community provides the magic. We believe the future of underwater content is spontaneous, accessible, and in the hands of everyone.”







Entries will be judged by a panel of world-class photographers, each bringing a unique expertise:



Wu Zhengjie: A visionary photographer and DIVEVOLK Brand Ambassador whose recent victory as the Annual Champion of the prestigious 2025 vivo Imaging Contest, Gold Award of OnePlus Global Photography Competition 2024, Champion of the MPA World Mobile Phone Photography Competition 2022, proved that mobile devices are capable of producing world-class, award-winning art.

Xu Yitang (CORAL MAN): A respected DIVEVOLK Brand Ambassador and CCBP Photography Instructor with the Chinese Academy of Sciences, bringing a unique perspective that blends photographic art with scientific documentation. Matthias Lebo: An internationally renowned DIVEVOLK Brand Ambassador, filmmaker, and photographer whose work captures the dynamic narrative of the underwater realm, bringing a cinematic eye to the judging process.







Winners will be selected across four categories, with prizes designed to elevate their craft:



Best Creation Award (1 Wi nner) : The best photography will be selected by three judges and awarded a prize. Winner will receive cash US$ 150 and the flagship version of DIVEVOLK's SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum Edition V2, worth US$ 478 , which is compatible with the widest range of phone models.

Outstanding Work Awards (3 Winners): Winners will receive the flagship DIVEVOLK SeaTouch 4 Max Platinum Edition V2 Dual Handle Tray Set (Value: US$ 578), a complete professional rig designed for ultimate stability and creative control in demanding underwater conditions.

Popularity Awards (3 Winners): The community's top-voted creators on the social media platform Xiaohongshu will win the versatile SeaTouch 4 Max Plus housing (Value up to US$279), the perfect tool for capturing vibrant content on any aquatic adventure. Participation Awards (10 Winners): Ten randomly selected entrants will win their choice of a key DIVEVOLK accessory (Value up to US$ 89), equipping them to further enhance their mobile shooting capabilities. And more branded merchandise souvenir.







Participants are encouraged to share their original photos or videos on the social platform Xiaohongshu(Rednote APP), telling the story behind their shot. Full contest rules are available at the official announcement page: Winners will be announced on October 30, 2025.

About DIVEVOLK:

DIVEVOLK is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the field of underwater imaging. By developing groundbreaking products like the SeaTouch series-the world's first full-touchscreen underwater smartphone housings-DIVEVOLK is committed to making underwater photography and communication intuitive, accessible, and limitless for a global community of divers, adventurers, and content creators.





