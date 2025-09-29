Platinum Elevators Releases Detailed Guide On Residential Lift Installation Costs In Australia

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Modern open-plan living space featuring a stylish kitchen with timber cabinetry, marble island bench, and dining area, showcasing how a home lift can integrate seamlessly into contemporary interiors."

MELBOURNE, VIC - Platinum Elevators has released a clear guide that breaks down the real cost of installing a lift in your home, helping Australian homeowners budget accurately for greater accessibility and future resale value. The resource outlines upfront pricing, ongoing maintenance expenses and the key factors that influence total project spend.

With residential lifts gaining popularity in new builds and retrofits, many owners struggle to find reliable figures. Platinum Elevators draws on years of local installation experience to detail how cabin size, travel distance, shaft construction and finish selections drive overall cost. The guide also highlights building-code requirements that can add to timelines or budgets if overlooked.

“We believe good information empowers clients to make confident decisions,” says Andrew Burke, Founder of Platinum Elevators.“By sharing real numbers and explaining hidden variables, we remove surprises and keep projects on track.”

What Homeowners Will Learn



Typical price ranges for compact, mid-sized and premium residential lifts

How site access, power supply, and pit depth affect installation labour

Budgeting for annual servicing and parts replacement Tips to minimise structural changes in existing homes

The full article is available at . Readers can explore cabin models, request a personalised quote and book a showroom consultation in one visit.

About Platinum Elevators

Platinum Elevators is an Australian-owned designer and installer of residential, commercial and disability access lifts. The company combines European engineering, local manufacturing and dedicated project management to deliver safe, quiet and stylish vertical transport solutions across Victoria and interstate.