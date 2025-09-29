Michigan Church Shooting: Suspect Thomas Jacob Sanford's Father Apologizes To Victims' Families
In a phone interview with the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, Sanford said Monday (September 29),“I feel terrible about all the families that have been hurt and they're under the same crap that I'm going under, that my wife and I are going under. I apologize for that.”Details of the attack
Authorities report that Thomas Jacob Sanford, 40, rammed his pickup truck into The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints during Sunday morning services before exiting the vehicle and opening fire with an assault rifle. Investigators also believe he set a fire that destroyed parts of the church. Four congregants were killed and eight others were wounded. The suspect was later killed in a gunfight with police.Father avoids speculation
When asked about what may have motivated his son, Sanford refrained from speculating.“The only thing I can say is that it was my son that did it,” he said.“As far as why? Irrelevant. It happened. We're dealing with it. It's been a nightmare.”Community in mourning
The Grand Blanc community continues to grapple with the aftermath of the attack, as law enforcement and emergency services investigate the incident and support grieving families.
