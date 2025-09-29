Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Podcast: Healthcare Marketing In The Post-Truth Era

(MENAFN- PRovoke) As public trust in doctors and traditional healthcare institutions erodes, marketers can no longer rely on the familiar image of an MD in a white coat to get their message across. In today's post-truth environment, reaching patients means meeting them where they are - whether that's through digital platforms, influencers, or media outlets that may feel outside the industry's comfort zone.

In this episode of the PRovoke Media podcast, Edwards explores how healthcare marketers must rethink their playbook, putting aside personal biases to use new channels and voices effectively. He underscores why the stakes are high and shares insights from his new book, Authentic Healthcare Marketing: Building Trust, Engaging Patients, and Succeeding in the Post-Truth Era.


