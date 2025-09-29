Podcast: Healthcare Marketing In The Post-Truth Era

In this episode of the PRovoke Media podcast, Edwards explores how healthcare marketers must rethink their playbook, putting aside personal biases to use new channels and voices effectively. He underscores why the stakes are high and shares insights from his new book, Authentic Healthcare Marketing: Building Trust, Engaging Patients, and Succeeding in the Post-Truth Era.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.