Ancient Chinese Musical Instruments Exhibition Opened In Riyadh

MENAFN - Nam News Network) RIYADH, Sept 30 (NNN-SPA) – A Chinese musical instruments exhibition titled:“The Sound of Harmony: Musical Instruments in Ancient China,” opened Sunday evening, at the Saudi National Museum here.

The show features more than 100 pieces and sets of musical instruments, from the National Museum of China, including bone flutes, bronze bell sets (Bianzhong), Guqin zithers and pipes, that trace the evolution of Chinese music and aesthetics across millennia.

Mona Khazindar, an adviser to Saudi Arabia's Museums Commission, said that, it is“an educational exhibition” that“will attract lots of visitors of all ages.” She underscored the importance of building“exchanges and bridges” between the two countries' museums, citing“shared traditions and shared heritage.”

Khazindar also thanked Chinese partners for their contribution to archaeological missions in Saudi Arabia, and expressed readiness to enhance collaboration with China in heritage preservation, conservation, restoration and training.

Chinese Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Chang Hua, said, the exhibition is a key project of the 2025 Saudi Chinese Cultural Year, held in commemoration of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

It“highlights the unique charm of Chinese civilisation and stands as a vivid example of exchanges and mutual learning among civilisations,” Chang noted, expressing the hope that the show will help“more Saudi people learn about China and open a new chapter in China-Saudi cultural exchange.”

The opening featured a live pipa performance.

According to the organisers, the exhibition runs from Sept 28 to Dec 1, and is open to the public free of charge.– NNN-SPA