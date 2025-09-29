Kuwait Crown Prince Sends Cable Of Appreciations To UK Crown Prince
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Sept 29 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a cable of gratitude and thanks on Monday to United Kingdom's Crown Prince, the Prince of Wales William.
In his cable, His Highness Sheikh Sabah said "as we leave the friendly United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland after concluding our official visit, I am pleased to express to your Highness, on my behalf and on behalf of the members of the accompanying delegation, my sincere thanks and deep gratitude for the cordial reception and warm hospitality you have accorded us throughout our visit."
Sheikh Sabah added, "this visit embodies the strength of the close historical ties between our two countries, whose roots extend back more than 125 years, and are based on solid foundations of mutual respect and deep appreciation, and which have recorded a rich record of honorable positions, joint achievements, and constructive cooperation.
"This visit is a continuation of a series of meetings and mutual visits that have provided us with a valuable opportunity to discuss and exchange views and visions on various international issues," His Highness the Crown Prince said.
"I am confident that it will constitute an important step and a valuable addition that will contribute to strengthening the growing strategic ties between our two friendly countries, in light of the continued interest and generous patronage of His Highness the Amir of the State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," Sheikh Sabah added.
"We also affirm our keenness in the State of Kuwait to continue working with you and moving forward towards a new phase of partnership that consolidates the strong relations between the two countries and elevates levels of integration and cooperation to broader and more comprehensive horizons that serve their mutual interests.
Lastly, His Highness the Crown Prince extended his personal best wishes, health, happiness, and success, hoping for the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and its friendly people further progress, advancement, and prosperity. (end)
