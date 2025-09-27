Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US 'Betrayed' Diplomacy, But E3 'Buried' It - Iranian FM

2025-09-27 07:06:39
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated on Friday that the United States "betrayed" diplomacy, but that the E3 countries (Germany, the United Kingdom, and France) "buried" it, following the United Nations Security Council's decision to reinstate sanctions against Tehran, Azernews reports.

"By ignoring facts, spreading false claims misrepresenting Iran's peaceful program and blocking diplomacy, they have actively and intently paved the way for dangerous escalation," Araghchi warned during his UN address and added that the US and E3 will "bear full responsibility" for the consequences of this decision.

Moreover, the Iranian diplomat expressed gratitude to China and Russia for their efforts to extend sanctions relief, adding that the draft resolution was a "sincere effort to advance diplomacy," and calling the reinstatement a "fatal blow" to diplomatic efforts.

