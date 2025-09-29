Trends & Strategies Shaping The $20+ Billion Online Forex Trading Platform Market, 2025-2029 & 2034
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|250
|Forecast Period
|2025-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$13.29 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$20.08 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
The companies featured in this Online Forex Trading Platform market report include:
- Charles Schwab Corporation eToro Group Ltd. Admirals Group AS IG Group Holdings plc Plus500 Ltd. FXCM Group LLC Swissquote Group Holding Ltd. Saxo Bank A/S CMC Markets plc Interactive Brokers LLC Alpari Limited Ava Trade ActivTrades Corp. Pepperstone Group Limited Henyep Capital Markets (UK) Limited OANDA Corporation OctaFX Ltd. InstaForex Group International Capital Markets Pty. Ltd.
For more information about this report visit
About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
-
Online Forex Trading Platform Market
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Over US$13 Billion Have Trusted Pendle, Becoming One Of The Largest Defi Protocols On Crypto
- Fitell Corporation Launches Solana (SOL) Digital Asset Treasury With $100M Financing Facility, With Focus On Yield And On-Chain Defi Innovation
- LYS Labs Moves Beyond Data And Aims To Become The Operating System For Automated Global Finance
- Dupoin Reports Global Growth, Regulatory Coverage, And User Experience Insights
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin Pepeto Presale Past $6.7 Million As Exchange Demo Launches
- Solstice Announces Strategic Collaboration With Chainlink And Leading Custody And Venture Firms To Enhance Ecosystem Ahead Of USX Stablecoin Launch
CommentsNo comment