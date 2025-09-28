Lavrov Denies Aggressive Intentions Toward NATO, EU
(MENAFN) Moscow holds no hostile intentions toward its Western neighbors in the European Union and NATO, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov assured.
Speaking at the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Saturday, Lavrov rejected allegations from some European officials who claim that the Kremlin is contemplating an assault on NATO in the foreseeable future.
“Russia has not had such intentions,” Lavrov emphasized, reinforcing the stance previously expressed by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who called these rumors “nonsense.”
The minister highlighted that Moscow has made repeated efforts to engage NATO countries in discussions aimed at establishing “legally binding security guarantees” within Europe. However, these proposals have been disregarded by Western nations.
Lavrov also voiced apprehension over the fact that certain EU and NATO representatives “are beginning to seriously talk about a third world war as a potential scenario.”
He accused Western powers of attempting to enforce their unipolar strategies upon the global community, disregarding the valid interests of other countries.
