Hamas Denies Receiving New Gaza Ceasefire Offer
(MENAFN) The Palestinian resistance organization Hamas declared on Sunday that it has not been presented with any fresh ceasefire proposals for Gaza from mediators.
The group emphasized its willingness to consider any suggestions that might come its way.
Earlier media outlets had reported that Hamas was given a proposal by the United States aimed at securing a ceasefire in Gaza and ending the ongoing Israeli conflict in the territory.
“Hamas confirms that it has not received any new proposals from mediators,” the group stated in an official announcement.
According to Hamas, talks about a ceasefire have been at an impasse following the Israeli airstrike on September 9, targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar. This attack resulted in the deaths of five Hamas officials.
“Hamas affirms its readiness to study any proposals it receives from mediators with positivity and responsibility, in a manner that preserves the national rights of our people,” the statement added.
On September 25, US President Donald Trump unveiled a comprehensive 21-point peace plan to Arab leaders.
The plan includes provisions for a lasting ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all Israeli captives, governance of Gaza without Hamas involvement, and a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from the enclave, according to various media reports.
Arab leaders largely supported significant parts of the proposal but requested further conditions.
These included safeguards against the annexation of the West Bank, preservation of Jerusalem’s current status, increased humanitarian assistance, and addressing the issue of Israeli settlements, regional diplomats shared with a news agency.
