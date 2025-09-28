Power Outages, Two Injured Following Russian Strikes On Chernihiv Region
“Infrastructure and energy facilities in Nizhyn district came under attack. Power outages are affecting six communities and parts of Nizhyn. Repair crews are working to restore supply - efforts continued through the night and are ongoing,” the statement said.
Damage caused by drones was also recorded in Novhorod-Siverskyi, Koriukivka, and Nizhyn districts. As a result of the shelling, two civilians were injured: a 39-year-old man from the Semenivka community and a 53-year-old woman from the Koriukivka community.
A total of 56 shelling attacks took place in the region over the past day, with explosions reported in six communities.Read also: Death toll in Russian attack on Kyiv rises to four, ten injured
As reported by Ukrinform, a civilian was earlier injured in Chernihiv region by an FPV drone attack.
Photo: Chernihiv Regional Military Administration
