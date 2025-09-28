Jackie Shroff, Madhur Bhandarkar, And Kumar Sanu Celebrate Lata Mangeshkar's Legacy On Her Birth Anniversary

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Sep 28 (IANS) Bollywood stars including Jackie Shroff, Madhur Bhandarkar, and Kumar Sanu paid heartfelt tributes to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary.

The actors and musician took to social media to honor the iconic“Nightingale of India” and celebrate her enduring contribution to Indian music and cinema. Taking to his X handle, Kumar posted his image with the legendary singer and wrote, Remembering the Nightingale of India on her Birth Anniversary Happy Birthday, Lata Mangeshkar Didi. Your voice continues to inspire and comfort millions even today. On this special day we celebrate your life, your music and the timeless legacy you left behind.”

Jackie posted a throwback video featuring the iconic singer and wrote on X“Always in our hearts #LataMangeshkar ji.” The background of the heartfelt tribute included the iconic“Meri Aawaaz Hi Pehchaan Hai,” honoring Lata Mangeshkar's legacy.

Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar also paid tribute to the legend by sharing his cherished memories. Sharing his videos and photos with Lata Mangeshkar, the director wrote,“Remembering Bharat Ratna @lata_mangeshkar Didi on her birthday. Your voice has always touched billions of hearts, & the void you leave is profound. I miss you dearly, Didi. #LataMangeshkar.”

Veteran actress Hema Malini also paid a heartfelt tribute to legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on her birth anniversary. Sharing a beautiful fan-made collage on Instagram, she reflected on her and Dharmendra's long-standing bond with the“Nightingale of India.” Hema also acknowledged the innumerable contributions the iconic singer made to her career and to the world of music.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92 due to multiple organ failure. Born on September 28, 1929, in Indore, Lata Mangeshkar had an extraordinary career that spanned over eight decades, singing for more than 2,000 films across numerous Indian languages.