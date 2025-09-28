Prabhas' The Raja Saab Trailer Date Announced With New Poster Check Details Here

Whenever South actor Prabhas has a new film, fans go crazy to watch it. Currently, everyone is eagerly waiting to see his upcoming film, The Raja Saab. Meanwhile, some exciting news about the film has emerged. According to reports, after the teaser, its trailer is now being released. Prabhas announced the trailer date by sharing a new poster related to the movie on Instagram. Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt is also seen with him in the poster.

When will The Raja Saab trailer be released?

Prabhas shared a post on Instagram and wrote - Step into the world of #TheRajaSaab... Trailer on September 29. @director_maruthi @duttsanjay @vishwaprasad @peoplemediafactory. Let us tell you that the trailer will be revealed on Monday at 6 PM. Fans are happy after hearing this news and are commenting on Prabhas's post. Director Maruthi's film was initially supposed to be released on December 5 this year, but the makers are now planning to release it in 2026. They say that a lot of post-production work for the movie is still pending, which is why the release has been postponed. Raja Saab is a Telugu romantic horror-comedy film, produced under the banners of People Media Factory and IVY Entertainment. The film stars Prabhas along with Sanjay Dutt, Nidhhi Agerwal, Malavika Mohanan, Riddhi Kumar, Boman Irani, Zarina Wahab, Vennela Kishore, Brahmanandam, VTV Ganesh, Prabhas Sreenu, Yogi Babu, and Saptagiri in lead roles. It is being said that Prabhas will be seen in a double role in it.

When will Prabhas's The Raja Saab be released?

Prabhas and director Maruthi's film The Raja Saab will be released in cinemas worldwide on January 9, 2026. The film's budget is said to be 450 crores. It will be released in Telugu along with Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi. Initially, it was scheduled to be released on April 10 this year, then it was planned for December 5, but now it will be seen in 2026. Nayanthara will be seen in a cameo in the movie. Besides this movie, Prabhas is also in the headlines for Salaar 2 and Kalki 2898 AD 2.