Lavrov Warns NATO, West Against 'Aggression'

2025-09-28 04:00:46
KABUL (Pajhwok): Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned NATO and the European Union that any“aggression against his country would be met with a decisive response.”

Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Saturday, Lavrov said Moscow had no plans to attack the West but was prepared to act if provoked, Al Jazeera reported.

In his address, he dismissed accusations from Western nations, accusing them of scaremongering about the possibility of a“third world war.”

At the same time, Lavrov noted that Russia still had“some hopes” for ceasefire talks with the United States over the Ukraine conflict.

“We have some hopes for the continuation of the Russian-American dialogue, especially after the summit in Alaska,” he told delegates at the UN headquarters.

His remarks came just days after US President Donald Trump voiced stronger support for Kyiv, saying it could recapture all of the Ukrainian territory seized by Russia.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Moscow of recent drone and plane incursions in Europe.

