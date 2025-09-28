Old Doha Port Strengthens Global Presence, Participates In Monaco Yacht Show Summit

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Old Doha Port strengthened its international presence as its CEO, Engineer Mohammed Abdulla Al Mulla, joined the closing roundtable of the Monaco Yacht Show Summit 2025 on Friday, September 26.

The session, titled“How to Create a Sustainable Superyacht Destination?”, convened senior figures from leading yachting hubs to explore how destinations can future-proof their appeal while safeguarding marine ecosystems.

Set against the backdrop of the world's foremost gathering for the superyachting and luxury maritime industries, this year's Summit ran alongside the Monaco Yacht Show at Port Hercule from 24–27 September 2025. The programme placed innovation, design, and sustainability at the centre, spotlighting impactful eco-responsible solutions across the sector.

As part of its broader presence in the flagship maritime event, Old Doha Port also sponsored the Upper Deck Lounge for the first time, and will continue sponsoring the show for the next two years, underscoring Qatar's growing role in shaping the future of global yachting.

Environmental safeguards are central to Old Doha Port's redevelopment and daily operations, from utilising clean energy, solar powered light poles and tree-lined promenades that naturally lower energy use to autonomous aquatic robots and annual seabed clean-ups that mobilize divers and volunteers. These initiatives make sustainability part of daily life at the marina and ensure that Old Doha Port grows in harmony with Qatar's marine environment while contributing to conservation efforts that protect it for future generations.

“Taking part in the Monaco Yacht Show Summit affirms Old Doha Port's role among the world's leading yachting destinations and allows us to share Qatar's vision for sustainable growth,” said Al Mulla.

“In line with Qatar National Vision 2030, we are building a luxury maritime tourism sector that blends heritage, innovation, and environmental responsibility, supports SMEs, maritime, and cultural industries, and ensures Qatar has a voice in global conversations shaping the future of superyachting.”

