Month-Long Cricket Tournament Begins In Ghazni

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): A month-long cricket tournament, the“Challenge Cup,” has kicked off in southern Ghazni province with 14 teams competing in 20-over matches, an official said on Sunday.

Abdul Wdoud Paktial, provincial cricket head told Pajhwok Afghan News the event was part of the cricket department's annual plan and would feature hardball matches between teams divided into two groups.

Each team will play four games, with the top two from each group advancing to the semi-finals.

He said the tournament aimed to keep players engaged and prepare them for higher-level provincial competitions.

Paktial added that the series would also help identify young talents for Afghan domestic cricket.

Players welcomed the event but urged authorities to organize more such tournaments and improve facilities.

Nisarullah, a member of the Raees Club team, said the lack of standard stadiums remained a major challenge.

“There is no proper stadium in Ghazni where we can play with confidence,” he said, calling on the government to invest in sports infrastructure.

Just a week earlier, the two-month 2025 Club Cricket Tournament, involving 24 teams, concluded in Ghazni.

